Milwaukee fatal shooting near 18th and Walnut, man wanted

Milwaukee police need help to identify and locate a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Oct. 2 near 18th and Walnut.

According to police, a man between the ages of 45 and 50 was found at that location shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 2 with a gunshot wound.

Police described the wanted man as Black with short hair. He was last seen wearing a multicolored hooded sweatshirt, Nike shorts, white shoes with a Nike logo and a dark backpack. He was armed with a handgun and fired several shots in this incident, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPDat 414-935-7360 or Crime Stopper at 414- 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.