20th and Villard homicide: Milwaukee man accused on the run

article

An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Michael Dabney of Milwaukee – in connection with the homicide of a woman near 20th and Villard on Sept. 5. Dabney is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint which was filed on Monday, Nov. 8, officers were dispatched to a residence near 20th and Villard on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 5 for a report of a possible suicide attempt. When officers entered the apartment, they found a woman who had suffered a gunshot wound and was deceased.

The complaint indicates police and detectives who examined the scene "found circumstances that were inconsistent with the gunshot wound being the result of a suicide attempt." For one, investigators say the gun itself had no tissue consistent with "a close-range shot." Also, the man who called 911 identified himself as "Keon Harris." However, police "have been unable to locate anyone named 'Keon Harris' and can find no record of his existence. The number that called 911 has been turned off and calls to the number resulted in a disconnected tone," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says detectives spoke with a witness who was outside of the apartment building at the time of the gunfire. That person saw a man that the witness "recognized as the father of (the victim's) child." That person was seen entering the building. Minutes later, the witness heard a gunshot and saw the victim's child's father walking away briskly. The person leaving the area was later identified in a photo lineup as the defendant.

According to the complaint, investigating detectives obtained recordings of the defendant's voice from body camera footage from an earlier incident in 2021. They "believed that the defendant's voice as heard on the bodycam matched the 911 caller who reported the possible suicide."

Lastly, the complaint says police traced the gun that was found in the victim's hand. They found it "was purchased at a Milwaukee gunshop on August 21, 2021. The purchaser was listed as Michael Dabney."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Again, online court records indicate an arrest warrant has been issued for Dabney. If you have information that could help investigators locate him, you are urged to call Milwaukee police.