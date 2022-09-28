Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead near 24th and Ruby

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 24th Street and Ruby Avenue. It happened around 8:40 p.m.

A 33-year-old man died as a result of his injuries at the scene. A firearm has been recovered.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.