Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead near 24th and Ruby
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Sept. 27 near 24th Street and Ruby Avenue. It happened around 8:40 p.m.
A 33-year-old man died as a result of his injuries at the scene. A firearm has been recovered.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.