Milwaukee fatal gas station shooting; appears to be robbery related

A 54-year-old man is dead following a shooting Friday morning, Oct. 20 at a gas station in Milwaukee.

It happened near Appleton and Hampton around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, however, appear to be robbery related.

A witness tells FOX6 News he ran to help a man lying on the ground.

"I've been in a state of shock right now, coming up on the scene and seeing a man stretched out at a gas station. There's blood on my hands and my coat. I wasn't able to revive this man, and he lost his life," said Lance Ambrose, witness.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.