Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 50-year-old dead at 83rd & Lisbon

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Fatal shooting near 83rd and Lisbon in Milwaukee

A 50year-old man is dead following a shooting near 83rd and Lisbon in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - A 50-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 83rd and Lisbon in Milwaukee late Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim died on the scene despite lifesaving efforts. 

Fatal shooting near 83rd and Lisbon, Milwaukee

Police are seeking an unknown gunman. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 

Fatal shooting near 83rd and Lisbon, Milwaukee