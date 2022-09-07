Milwaukee fatal shooting; 50-year-old dead at 83rd & Lisbon
MILWAUKEE - A 50-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 83rd and Lisbon in Milwaukee late Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim died on the scene despite lifesaving efforts.
Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
