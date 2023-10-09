Milwaukee shooting, 55th and Custer, 1 wounded

article

One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee Monday morning, Oct. 9. It happened near 55th and Custer around 2:40 a.m.

The victim, identified as a 58-year-old, was taken to the hospital.

The shooting appears to be robbery related, police say.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.