Milwaukee fatal shooting, 76th and Hampton

A Milwaukee shooting near 76th and Hampton Thursday night, Sept. 14 left a male victim dead, the medical examiner confirmed.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or whether there were any additional injuries.

FOX6 News reached out to police for more details, including whether any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.