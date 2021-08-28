Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near 6th & Reservoir; 1 dead, 1 injured

Milwaukee police at scene of double shooting near 6th and Land.

MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man died and another was injured after a shooting in the city's Halyard Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, Aug. 28.

Police said the double shooting happened near 6th and Reservoir shortly after 2 p.m. The first victim, a 63-year-old man, had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 45-year-old man was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

