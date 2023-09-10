Milwaukee fatal shooting, 13th and Wright, 61-year-old dead

article

A 61-year-old is dead after a shooting near 13th and Wright on Sunday morning, Sept. 10.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m.

The victim had fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.