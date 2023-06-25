Milwaukee fatal shooting, 13th and Euclid, man dead
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 31, died after he was shot early Sunday, June 25 near 13th and Euclid.
Police said the shots were fired around 2:30 a.m. The victim died at the scene.
Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.