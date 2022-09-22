12th and Highland shooting; Milwaukee man dead

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to a fatal shooting Thursday morning, Sept. 22.

It happened near 12th and Highland, just a few blocks west of the medical examiner's office and north of the Marquette University campus.

According to Milwaukee police, the victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot around 10:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.