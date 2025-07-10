Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash; Astor and Ogden, driver remained on scene

Published  July 10, 2025 5:51am CDT
Milwaukee
Astor and Ogden, Milwaukee

    • ﻿A crash in Milwaukee left a pedestrian dead on Wednesday night, July 9.
    • It happened near Ogden Avenue and Astor Street around 6:40 p.m.
    • The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Ogden Avenue and Astor Street on Wednesday evening, July 9 – and that victim has died.

What we know:

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the street southbound when they were struck by a passing vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where they later died. 

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.  

