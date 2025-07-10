Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash; Astor and Ogden, driver remained on scene
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Ogden Avenue and Astor Street on Wednesday evening, July 9 – and that victim has died.
What we know:
Police say the pedestrian was crossing the street southbound when they were struck by a passing vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where they later died.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.