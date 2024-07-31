Milwaukee fatal crash; woman hit by vehicle near 23rd and Fond du Lac

A crash in Milwaukee left a pedestrian dead on Wednesday, July 31. It happened near 23rd and Fond du Lac.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner says the victim is a woman.

Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash; 23rd and Fond du Lac

The driver of the striking vehicle tells FOX6 News he was on his way to work when the crash happened.

"I feel bad about it. I would never have left the scene of that accident. I turned and came back around and tried, you know, so nobody would run her over with buses and everybody kept coming," said Bruce Lamont, driver.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.