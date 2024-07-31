Milwaukee fatal crash; woman hit by vehicle near 23rd and Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A crash in Milwaukee left a pedestrian dead on Wednesday, July 31. It happened near 23rd and Fond du Lac.
The Milwaukee County medical examiner says the victim is a woman.
The driver of the striking vehicle tells FOX6 News he was on his way to work when the crash happened.
"I feel bad about it. I would never have left the scene of that accident. I turned and came back around and tried, you know, so nobody would run her over with buses and everybody kept coming," said Bruce Lamont, driver.
