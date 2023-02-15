Milwaukee fatal pedestrian accident; man hit by 3 vehicles while running

article

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being hit by three vehicles while running Tuesday night, Feb. 14. It happened around 7:40 p.m. near 99th and Calumet.

Police say the man was running westbound across the street when a 75-year-old Milwaukee man, who was driving northbound on N. 99th Street, collided with the pedestrian.

A second driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, traveling northbound on N. 99th Street behind the 75-year-old man, also collided with the pedestrian.

A third driver, who was traveling northbound behind the 21-year-old woman, also struck the pedestrian in the street, and fled the scene without stopping.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. The 75-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman stayed on scene and are cooperating with police.

This investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.