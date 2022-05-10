Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash at Appleton and Hampton

article

A 56-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Milwaukee on Tuesday, May 10.

Police say the collision happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at W. Appleton Avenue and W. Hampton Avenue. A vehicle was making a left turn – and collided with the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene.