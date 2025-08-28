Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash; 115th and Appleton
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Aug. 27.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, it happened around 8:35 p.m. near 115th Street and Appleton Lane.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 34-year-old man, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle.
The motorcycle slid a significant distance before coming to rest off the roadway, police say.
The driver sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.