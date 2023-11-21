Milwaukee fatal fire; smoke detector present, not working

A smoke detector was present but not working in a Milwaukee apartment fire that resulted in the death of a 9-year-old girl on N. Servite Drive on Sunday, Nov. 19, fire officials said.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Alderwoman Larresa Taylor speak at a news conference on this fatal fire at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. FOX6 News plans to stream that news conference.

Fatal fire on N. Servite Drive, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the girl who died as Aria Jacque. Another person in the fire, a woman in her 60s, was reported as being in critical condition.

Milwaukee Fire Department officials noted that landlords are required by ordinance to ensure their properties have working smoke alarms. Officials also indicated the unit that caught fire had extreme hoarding conditions in the apartment. They urge the public to clear pathways through structures so rescuers can reach fire victims quickly.

Fatal fire on N. Servite Drive, Milwaukee

There remains an active investigation into what caused the fire.

Need a smoke alarm?

If you are a Milwaukee resident in need of a smoke detector, you can call the Milwaukee Smoke Alarm Hotline at 414-286-8980. Arrangements will be made for firefighters to come to your residence and install a smoke alarm free of charge.

This is a developing story.