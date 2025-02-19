Milwaukee fatal crash at Teutonia and Mill; 23-year-old arrested

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash at Teutonia and Mill. The wreck happened late Tuesday, Feb. 18. A 69-year-old died from injuries suffered in the crash. A 23-year-old was taken into custody.



Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old was arrested late Tuesday, Feb. 18 following a fatal crash at Teutonia and Mill Road.

Fatal crash investigation

What we know:

The wreck happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the vehicle driven by the 23-year-old was headed north on Teutonia when it collided with a vehicle traveling east on Mill.

The driver in the vehicle that was struck, a 69-year-old, was taken to a hospital – and later died from injuries.

The 23-year-old was also hospitalized before being taken into custody.

What's next:

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.