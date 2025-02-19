Milwaukee fatal crash at Teutonia and Mill; 23-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old was arrested late Tuesday, Feb. 18 following a fatal crash at Teutonia and Mill Road.
Fatal crash investigation
What we know:
The wreck happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say the vehicle driven by the 23-year-old was headed north on Teutonia when it collided with a vehicle traveling east on Mill.
The driver in the vehicle that was struck, a 69-year-old, was taken to a hospital – and later died from injuries.
The 23-year-old was also hospitalized before being taken into custody.
What's next:
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.