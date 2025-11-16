Milwaukee fatal crash Sunday; 2 dead, vehicle hits tree
MILWAUKEE - Two adults were killed in a crash on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Sunday, Nov. 16.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said the collision occurred around 3:59 p.m. near Appleton and Fairmount.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
A 38-year-old driver and a 39-year-old passenger were heading southeast when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Both people suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the vehicle had caught on fire as a result of the crash.
Scene near Appleton and Fairmount, Milwaukee
It is not clear how fast they were going or what led up to the crash.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The investigation is ongoing.
What they're saying:
"It’s not really uncommon that we see crashes like this happening around," said Kenya Guzman, a neighbor. "I stay close to the other side that’s not close to the street and just watch my surroundings."
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information.