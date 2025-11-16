Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash Sunday; 2 dead, vehicle hits tree

By and
Published  November 16, 2025 8:03pm CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near Appleton and Fairmount, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Two adults were killed when a vehicle struck a tree on Appleton Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
    • The driver, 38, and passenger, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene.
    • Milwaukee police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

MILWAUKEE - Two adults were killed in a crash on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Sunday, Nov. 16.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the collision occurred around 3:59 p.m. near Appleton and Fairmount. 

A 38-year-old driver and a 39-year-old passenger were heading southeast when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Both people suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle had caught on fire as a result of the crash.

Scene near Appleton and Fairmount, Milwaukee

It is not clear how fast they were going or what led up to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

"It’s not really uncommon that we see crashes like this happening around," said Kenya Guzman, a neighbor. "I stay close to the other side that’s not close to the street and just watch my surroundings."

