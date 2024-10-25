Milwaukee fatal crash; Martinez Williams sentenced, 10 years prison

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 24 to ten years in prison in connection with a fatal crash from June 2023. Martinez Williams was the driver of a car that slammed into a tree near 5th and Keefe. Williams pleaded guilty in August to one of four charges against him. The others were dismissed.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Martinez Williams on Thursday, Oct. 24 to ten years in prison plus an additional five years of extended supervision in connection with a crash that killed a teenage girl and injured several others in June 2023.

Williams pleaded guilty in August to a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. Three other charges against him were dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

The wreck happened early on Friday, June 30, 2023. Witnesses told police a car was speeding and swerving before the driver lost control and slammed into a tree near 5th and Keefe, damaging a nearby yard and home, shortly after 5 a.m.

A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was ejected from the backseat and died at the scene. A medical examiner's report identified her as Zariyah Williams.

Four passengers – another 23-year-old Milwaukee man, an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman and two 16-year-old Milwaukee girls – were also hurt. The man was treated at the scene, while the other three were taken to a hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, Williams, ran off but later returned. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and taken into custody.

Related article

Video from a nearby doorbell camera captured the moments first responders arrived.