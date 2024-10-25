Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash; Martinez Williams sentenced, 10 years prison

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 25, 2024 10:46am CDT
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Martinez Williams on Thursday, Oct. 24 to ten years in prison plus an additional five years of extended supervision in connection with a crash that killed a teenage girl and injured several others in June 2023

Williams pleaded guilty in August to a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. Three other charges against him were dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing. 

Case details

The wreck happened early on Friday, June 30, 2023. Witnesses told police a car was speeding and swerving before the driver lost control and slammed into a tree near 5th and Keefe, damaging a nearby yard and home, shortly after 5 a.m.

A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was ejected from the backseat and died at the scene. A medical examiner's report identified her as Zariyah Williams.

Four passengers – another 23-year-old Milwaukee man, an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman and two 16-year-old Milwaukee girls – were also hurt. The man was treated at the scene, while the other three were taken to a hospital.

The driver, Williams, ran off but later returned. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and taken into custody.

