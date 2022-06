One person was killed in a crash on I-43 northbound in Milwaukee near the exit ramp to Becher Sunday, June 26.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. and involved one vehicle.

Sheriff's officials said in addition to the one person who died, a second person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

I-43/94 northbound was closed at Holt Avenue as a result of the crash.