Milwaukee fatal crash; driver hit tree near 35th and Dakota

By
Published  November 7, 2025 5:26am CST
FOX6 News Milwaukee
The Brief

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead and another was injured following a crash in Milwaukee late Thursday night, Nov. 6. 

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, the crash happened near 35th and Dakota around 11:30 p.m. 

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old, was traveling south on 35th Street when his vehicle collided with a tree.  

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The passenger, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.   

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

