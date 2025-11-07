Milwaukee fatal crash; driver hit tree near 35th and Dakota
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead and another was injured following a crash in Milwaukee late Thursday night, Nov. 6.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, the crash happened near 35th and Dakota around 11:30 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old, was traveling south on 35th Street when his vehicle collided with a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
The passenger, a 25-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.