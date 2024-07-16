Milwaukee fatal crash, pedestrian hit at bus stop, woman charged

article

A 24-year-old Greenfield woman has been criminally charged in connection to a fatal crash that happened in Milwaukee late Thursday night, July 11.

Alma Espino is facing one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:09 p.m., a vehicle was headed south on 91st Street near Hampton Avenue when it lost control, went onto the sidewalk, and struck a 57-year-old waiting at the bus stop. The vehicle then struck three other vehicles stopped at the stoplight on Hampton Avenue. The 57-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal crash investigation at 91st and Hampton, Milwaukee

A witness told investigators that they were traveling eastbound on Hampton Avenue approaching 92nd Street when they saw a vehicle coming southbound on Swan Road at a high rate of speed. The witness described the vehicle as a gray Toyota Camry.

Per the complaint, the witness said the Toyota was traveling on the grass and sideswiped the fence alongside it before it struck a pedestrian at a bus stop on the northwest corner of the intersection of Swan Road and Hampton Avenue. After the Toyota struck the pedestrian, the Toyota flipped midair two or three times and struck three vehicles.

The witness said that after her vehicle was struck, she saw the driver of the Toyota, identified as Alma Espino, come and check on her and the other motorists. The witness told officers that Espino seemed unaware or unbothered by the fact that her car had just struck a pedestrian, according to the complaint.

Fatal crash investigation at 91st and Hampton, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to the complaint, Espino told police that she did not recall hitting a pedestrian or another vehicle but said she may have hit a pole.

The complaint indicates that officers saw multiple open cans of Crown Royal Peach Tea Whiskey on the floor of Espino's vehicle. Espino's blood alcohol concentration was 0.163g/100mL.

The Toyota was equipped with an electronic device that records data from the vehicle. It showed that 4.65 seconds before the collision, the Toyota was traveling at 67 mph. For the next several seconds, the Toyota’s speed was in the 60-70 mph range, according to the complaint. The speed limit on 91st Street at that location is 35 mph.

Espino made her initial appearance in court on Tuesday, July 16. The court ordered the defendant to be turned over to Justice Point for supervision. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 26.