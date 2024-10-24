Milwaukee fatal crash, 76th and Appleton; driver collides with semi

article

One woman is dead after a crash on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 3:30 p.m. near 76th and Appleton.

A semi-truck was making a turn when a vehicle traveling straight collided with the semi. The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

Scene near 76th and Appleton

The driver of the semi remained on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

MPD said the investigation is fluid and ongoing.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.