Milwaukee crash, 2 dead near 27th and St. Paul

By
Published  September 5, 2025 6:28pm CDT
Milwaukee
Crash scene near 27th and St. Paul

The Brief

    • Two people were killed in a Milwaukee crash on Friday.
    • It happened at 27th and St. Paul. 
    • FOX6 News has reached out to MPD and MFD for details but has not heard back.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were killed in a Milwaukee crash on Friday.

What we know:

It happened at 27th and St. Paul. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was called for two people.

What we don't know:

FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee police and fire departments for details but has not heard back.

