Milwaukee fatal crash, 27th and Parnell; 1 dead

article

The Brief The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to a fatal crash Tuesday evening near 27th and Parnell. Police confirmed a man died in the two-vehicle crash. There were no other injuries.



One man is dead after a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Sept. 30.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene near 27th and Parnell.

The Milwaukee Police Department said an adult male died in the crash, and he was driving a "motorcycle-type vehicle."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police said it was a two-vehicle crash and there were no other injuries.

Scene near 27th and Parnell, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it received a call for a traffic collision and responded with an engine and an advanced life support unit. Officials said there were no transports from the scene.

FOX6 News sent a crew to the scene.

This is a breaking story. Come back for updates.