Milwaukee fatal crash, 27th and Parnell; 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - One man is dead after a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, Sept. 30.
What we know:
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene near 27th and Parnell.
The Milwaukee Police Department said an adult male died in the crash, and he was driving a "motorcycle-type vehicle."
Police said it was a two-vehicle crash and there were no other injuries.
Scene near 27th and Parnell, Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Fire Department said it received a call for a traffic collision and responded with an engine and an advanced life support unit. Officials said there were no transports from the scene.
FOX6 News sent a crew to the scene.
This is a breaking story. Come back for updates.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office and Milwaukee Fire Department provided information.