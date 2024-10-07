Milwaukee fatal crash; Walnut and Fond du Lac, vehicle hit light pole, tree

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning, Oct. 7. The vehicle collided with a light pole and a tree near Walnurt and Fond du Lac.



One person is dead after a crash in Milwaukee early Monday morning, Oct. 7. It happened near Walnut and Fond du Lac around 1:50 a.m.

Police say the driver, a 35-year-old, was traveling westbound on Fond du Lac Avenue when the vehicle collided with a light pole and a tree.

Walnut and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.