Milwaukee fatal crash; Walnut and Fond du Lac, vehicle hit light pole, tree
article
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after a crash in Milwaukee early Monday morning, Oct. 7. It happened near Walnut and Fond du Lac around 1:50 a.m.
Police say the driver, a 35-year-old, was traveling westbound on Fond du Lac Avenue when the vehicle collided with a light pole and a tree.
Walnut and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.