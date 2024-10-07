Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash; Walnut and Fond du Lac, vehicle hit light pole, tree

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 7, 2024 5:37am CDT
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after a crash in Milwaukee early Monday morning, Oct. 7. It happened near Walnut and Fond du Lac around 1:50 a.m. 

Police say the driver, a 35-year-old, was traveling westbound on Fond du Lac Avenue when the vehicle collided with a light pole and a tree. 

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. 