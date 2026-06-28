Milwaukee fatal crash; man accused of driving drunk, didn't have license

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The Brief A Milwaukee man faces several felony counts, accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash near 11th and Greenfield. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Alan Ontiveros drove under the influence, crashed into another vehicle, and then tried to walk away. Ontiveros also does not have a valid driver's license.



A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged, accused of driving drunk and crashing into another vehicle and killing the driver.

Alan Ontiveros, 23, is charged with several felonies for the crash that happened at 11th and Greenfield on Sunday, June 21:

Homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle

Second-degree reckless homicide

Hit-and-run – involving death

Knowingly operate without a valid license – causing death

Homicide by use of vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration

Crash and investigation

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, at about 1:18 a.m. on June 21, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to the area of 12th and Greenfield for a report of a serious crash.

When officers got there, they saw a "very serious head-on crash involving two moving vehicles and several legally parked vehicles that were struck from the force of the collision," the complaint said.

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One officer began life-saving efforts on a person at the scene while the other officer ran after the defendant, later identified as Ontiveros, after multiple witnesses pointed directly at him and yelled that he was the driver and was attempting to run from the scene. Ontiveros was taken into custody "a short distance away."

Police said he appeared impaired, had the odor of intoxicants on his breath, bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech, and difficulty maintaining his balance. He admitted that he had been driving the vehicle involved in the crash. A records check with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showed he did not have a valid driver's license.

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The complaint went on to say that surveillance video from a nearby business showed Ontiveros' vehicle crossing the centerline of Greenfield Avenue in an attempt to pass a vehicle traveling in the same direction, and crashing head-on into another vehicle in the opposite lane. The driver of that other vehicle died at the scene.

Police spoke to a witness who said the crash, which happened right in front of his house, woke him up. He saw two people, a man – later identified as Ontiveros – and a woman, in one of the vehicles. The woman appeared to be trying to pull the man, who was the driver, out of the vehicle. The driver in the other crashed vehicle appeared unresponsive, according to the witness. Ontiveros and the woman then started walking down Greenfield Avenue away from the crash. The witness and his son caught up to the two in order to confront them about the crash. Ontiveros then turned around, holding up his fists in a boxer’s stance, before backing down. He then told the woman: "I messed up, baby. I won’t see you for a long time."

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The complaint said an open vodka seltzer was found in Ontiveros' vehicle during processing. Ontiveros' blood was drawn about five hours after the crash, and his blood alcohol content (BAC) came back at 0.136, past the legal limit of 0.08.

In an interview with police, Ontiveros said he drank a total of five or six drinks in an hour before the crash. He said that he consumed all of these drinks "on an empty stomach." He also said that he smoked half a marijuana blunt. He also admitted that he had never been issued a valid driver’s license.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Ontiveros made his initial appearance in court on Saturday, June 27. Cash bond was set at $150,000, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.