Milwaukee fatal apartment fire; sprinkler systems debate grows

The Brief Firefighters say sprinkler systems in buildings save lives. The growing conversation surrounding sprinkler systems is taking place in the wake of the Highland Court apartment fire, where five people died. Sprinkler system experts say sprinklers are 96% effective is quelling a fire so firefighters can finish the job.



The fire at Milwaukee's Highland Court apartments got so out of control because firefighters said there was no sprinkler system in the building. FOX6 News got an closeup look at the crucial tool – and learned how it can save lives.

Life-saving sprinkler systems

What we know:

Surveillance video showed just how fast smoke took over the hallways of the Highland Court apartments on Sunday, May 11. Five people died as a result of the fire. Several others remain in critical condition.

Highland Court apartment fire, Milwaukee

A key element that could have helped control the flames and slow the spread – a sprinkler system.

What they're saying:

"There was no sprinklers whatsoever, in the area where humans spend most of their time in this building," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

"It controls it. It doesn't stop it," said Steve Howard of the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA). "The key for fire sprinklers for life safety is they control the fire. They buy time. They put the fire under control faster than any fire department can get there."

Steve Howard

Howard said sprinklers are 96% effective. FOX6 News got to see just how effective with a mobile, controlled room.

"If it's a really small slow, growing fire. It's gonna take longer. If it grows fast. It goes a little quicker," Howard said.

Howard is also a retired fire chief from the Waukesha Fire Department. He said sprinkler buildings have made the difference when it comes to saving lives.

"Never had a fatal fire in a sprinkler building in my entire career," Howard said. "We need fire departments to respond and coupled with a working fire sprinkler system. It's the best combination for safety."