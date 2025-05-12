Milwaukee fatal apartment fire; no sprinkler system in building, but why?

The Brief There were no sprinklers inside the apartment building at 27th and Highland that caught fire on Sunday, May 11. FOX6 News has learned the building was built before sprinkler systems were required by state law. The Sprinkler Fitter Union indicated they have retrofitted older buildings with sprinkler systems in the past.



Firefighters said there were no sprinklers inside the apartment building where fire broke out at 27th and Highland in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 11.

Apartment building fire at 27th and Highland, Milwaukee

As of Monday, May 12, six people have died as a result of that fire and about a half-dozen others were hurt.

Why no sprinklers?

What we know:

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said the outcome of the fire could have been different had the apartment building had a sprinkler system.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski

"If we had sprinklers in the building, we would have stopped the fire very, very small. We would not have had to have people jumping out of buildings, we would not have had to pull people out of windows, we would not have to drop people out of hallways to rescue them," Lipski said.

Experts weigh in

What they're saying:

On Monday, FOX6 News spoke with a group that installs sprinkler systems. Officials with that group said those systems save lives.

"This could have been completely avoided if fire sprinklers would have been installed in the building. There would have been no loss of life. There would have been some loss of property, but that can be rebuilt," said Scott Kobb, Sprinkler Fitters Local 183.

Scott Kobb

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

At the Sprinkler Fitter Union's training center, apprentices learn the trade of sprinklers and standpipes. In Sunday's fire, there were neither.

"Being built in 1968, a building of this size would not have been required to have standpipes or sprinklers. You make absolutely no mistake: that dramatically impacts the survivability in this building once a fire starts," Chief Lipski said.

State law requires

Dig deeper:

The law requiring sprinklers went into effect a few years after the 27th and Highland building was built. So the apartment building was grandfathered in – exempted from the requirement.

The sprinkler sitters said they often install sprinklers in older buildings, even if the law does not require it.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It can be done at minimal cost and minimal damage to the existing property. Our guys are really good," Kobb said. "There shouldn’t be a cost on a human life."

FOX6 News spoke with building co-owner Geraldine Robinson. She said they are going to rebuild. We asked about the sprinklers and Robinson said they are compliant with code and have passed fire inspections.

Related article

Wisconsin law requires sprinklers in new building with more than 20 units. The garage at 27th and Highland does have them.