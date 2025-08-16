Milwaukee family turns tragedy into hope with back-to-school giveaway

The Brief Vanessa King, a 20-year-old Milwaukee mother killed in November, is being honored through the Vanessa’s Mommy Foundation. Her family hosted a back-to-school giveaway with backpacks, laptops, food, haircuts and supplies for families. The foundation plans to continue holding events in her memory.



The family of a Milwaukee mother killed just nine months ago is honoring her memory by continuing the work she started.

Kaneka Hogan remembers her daughter, Vanessa King. The 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while on her way to work near 7th and Galena in late November.

"She was my little fireball, but she was so loving, so sweet," Hogan said. "She would give you the clothes off her back. That was just her nature. To be her mom at home, watching her work so hard on this project for months, for it to be taken away from her, we wanted to continue her dream."

That vision came to life on Saturday, Aug. 16, with a back-to-school giveaway at Havenwoods State Forest Park in Milwaukee. Families received backpacks, school supplies, laptops, food and even haircuts — all courtesy of the Vanessa’s Mommy Foundation, named in her honor.

"We had 200 book bags and every last one are gone," Hogan said.

It was the first event held by the foundation. For people like Tiffany Cox, it made a difference.

"It was very valuable, especially when you are going through times like this," Cox said.

Hogan said her daughter’s mission was simple: to help others, even when she didn’t have much herself.

"We said we wanted to make sure and we created a loving and welcoming environment for any and everybody. We wanted to create that," Hogan said.

Now, families are walking away with smiles. But for Hogan, the loss remains heavy.

"My daughter didn't have a whole lot. There was things she was trying to accomplish, but that's the heart that she had was to help others, even in the little bit," she added. "My biggest takeaway is not having her here. She was here in spirit," she said.

Hogan said this won’t be a one-off. The family is planning more events in the future to honor Vanessa again.