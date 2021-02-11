Milwaukee family pushes for nationwide Green Alert: 'It's time'

A military family in Milwaukee is renewing its efforts to make Wisconsin's Green Alert system something the entire country can use to help locate at-risk veterans.

Gwendolyn Adams and her daughter, Carmen, are determined to have no family go through what they went through.

"We felt like, it’s time, we have a new president, a new administration it’s time," said Carmen.

In 2017, U.S. Air Force veteran Corey Adams skipped his appointment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. He had been suffering from PTSD since 2014.

Cory Adams

Adams' family went to the police. But at the time, he did not meet the criteria for a critically missing adult.



"In any missing person’s (case) you know those 24-48 hours are very crucial," Gwen said.

It took eight days for police to launch an investigation. The veteran's lifeless body was pulled from a local pond weeks later.

Scene of police search for Cory Adams

Loved ones turned their pain into action with the help of state lawmakers; they launched the Green Alert to locate at-risk veterans. By their count, it's helped located over 20 missing veterans in Wisconsin.

"It takes a tragedy to put something in place," said Gwen.

Carmen and Gwendolyn Adams on hand for then-Gov. Scott Walker's signing of the Wisconsin Green Alert system.

The Adams say military families across the country are reaching out to them.

"They wish they had the alert, there are, I believe, a total of five states that have the alert, but it needs to be a nationwide thing there are veterans everywhere," Carmen said.

Lawmakers at the federal level have expressed interest in making the Green Alert a nationwide system. The family believes the pandemic slowed down those efforts.

Gwendolyn Adams at the Memorial Wall dedicated to African-American Veterans at the War Memorial Museum. Feb 3rd 2020.

To help generate support, the Adams started an online petition and a letter-writing campaign. They also have a meeting scheduled next week with Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

"Corey’s death will never be in vain. We’re going to keep his legacy going," Carmen said.

The family hopes to see Green Alert become federal law by the end of 2021.

