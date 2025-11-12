Milwaukee fall leaf collection deadline extended; what to know

article

The Brief The Milwaukee DPW extended the deadline for people to rake leaves into the street. The deadline was extended to provide additional time to rake leaves from trees that are experiencing a late leaf drop. The DPW shared tips for residents to help crews successfully collect leaves.



Milwaukee's Department of Public Works has extended the deadline for residents to rake their leaves into the street for pickup until Sunday, Nov. 30.

Timeline:

The leaf rake-out period was extended to provide residents additional time to rake leaves from trees that are experiencing a late leaf drop, the DPW said. The standard deadline is Nov. 15.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

After Nov. 30, crews will begin the final cycle of leaf collection. It takes about two or three weeks for leaf collection operations to cycle through the entire city.

According to the DPW, citywide leaf collection operations keep 15,000 tons of leaves out of waterways and sewer systems each year. Collected leaves are converted into nutrient-rich compost.

Featured article

What you can do:

The DPW shared the following tips for residents to help crews successfully collect leaves:

Rake leaves loose into the curb lane

Leave a 1-foot gap between the leaves and the curb

Keep piles away from sewer grates, storm drains and low-hanging trees

Include yard debris such as flowers, garden trimmings and weeds on top of leaf piles

Do not include grass clippings, pumpkins, litter or bagged material

Do not put brush in the leaf piles

Keep brush separate and located between the curb and sidewalk

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Residents can check the status of leaf collection in their neighborhood on the city's online map. Anyone who thinks a pile may have been missed once a route was completed can call the Unified Call Center at 414-286-CITY.

If residents have leaves after the final city cleanup has concluded, they can mulch their leaves on their lawn, compost them, or take them to a City Drop-Off Center for composting. Leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts.