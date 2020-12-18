Milwaukee event provides 2,000 meal kits to those in need

Just in time for Christmas, some Milwaukee families are getting much-needed food.

A drive-up event at the Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center near Silver Spring and Fond du Lac unloaded 2,000 packs of groceries to make meals with on Friday, Dec. 18.

The event, this being its fifth year, was a collaboration among MHS Health Wisconsin, Social Development Commission, Feeding America, Molina Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

"The communities that we serve are in need without the pandemic, there is usually a need for healthy food," said Michele Grant with Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. "With the pandemic, that need has increased."

Feeding America said that nearly 520,000 people in Wisconsin do not know where their next meal is coming from.

