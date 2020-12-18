Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee event provides 2,000 meal kits to those in need

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee event provides 2,000 meal kits to those in need

The event filled a need that has only increased for many amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MILWAUKEE - Just in time for Christmas, some Milwaukee families are getting much-needed food.

A drive-up event at the Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center near Silver Spring and Fond du Lac unloaded 2,000 packs of groceries to make meals with on Friday, Dec. 18.

The event, this being its fifth year, was a collaboration among MHS Health Wisconsin, Social Development Commission, Feeding America, Molina Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

"The communities that we serve are in need without the pandemic, there is usually a need for healthy food," said Michele Grant with Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. "With the pandemic, that need has increased."

Feeding America said that nearly 520,000 people in Wisconsin do not know where their next meal is coming from.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Tree farm owners call on customers to help Brookfield family

At Christmas on Indian Lore, the owners of the West Bend tree farm have&nbsp;been in the business of spreading holiday cheer since 2000. And for the past few years, they are making wishes come true as well.

Salvation Army finds gold coin in Kenosha kettle
slideshow

Salvation Army finds gold coin in Kenosha kettle

Valued at more than $1,800, it is a donation the Salvation Army was grateful to receive this year.