No escaped inmate, public danger: Milwaukee County sheriff

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said there is no escaped inmate from the Milwaukee County Jail, and no danger to the public, in a Tuesday, May 11 tweet.

Marquette University police had warned of a reported escaped prisoner near 12th and State, tweeting around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Marquette police said the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reported the escaped prisoner. Around 6:10 p.m., Marquette police said the person was no longer near campus.

This is a developing story.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.