Milwaukee Emergency Rental Assistance closes; helped 10K+ families

The Milwaukee Emergency Rental Assistance (MERA) program has officially closed due to all funds being allocated to over 10,000 families.

According to a news release, the Social Development Commission(SDC) has administered emergency rental assistance programs for people impacted by the COVID pandemic for over two and a half years, distributing over $90 million dollars and keeping families from eviction.

"We have been processing the applications that we had in the pipeline on a first-come, first serve basis," CEO Dr. George Hinton said. "We have reached the end of our funding."

SDC acknowledges that there are still many Milwaukee residents challenged with paying rent. On July 1, the MERA program stopped the intake of new applications as funding was beginning to run out from the City of Milwaukee and the State of Wisconsin.

"We understand that there may be some disappointments and that there is still a need for support for Milwaukee residents," said Hinton. "We were not able to support some of the applicants as much as they may have expected, but we supported as many as we could. We thank them all for their patience."