Milwaukee electric scooters return for good, reactions mixed

Love them or hate them, electric scooters are back on Milwaukee streets – this time, for the long haul.

The city's Department of Public Works said Lime and Spin e-scooters are back for good. It comes after three pilot studies on a variety of e-scooter vendors – monitoring costs, safety and usage.

"It’s very convenient, instead of wasting gas and even having trouble finding parking," said Naziear Harvey.

During the final pilot study, which ran from 2022 to 2023, the city said it received $400,000 in revenue from e-scooters.

"I kind of want to get my own electric scooter, but until then you can use this for like $1.39," Harvey said.

Riders like Harvey like the convenience of e-scooters; all you have to do is scan and pay to ride. Others, not so much.

"Despite being very quick ways to get around, they are pretty dangerous," said Rebecca Gerrits.

There is no timeline for when e-scooters will be put away. City officials urge riders to follow the rules – which include staying off sidewalks – and be safe.