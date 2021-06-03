Milwaukee electric scooters back, rules riders need to know

Electric scooters have returned to Milwaukee after the COVID-19 pandemic put the plan on hiatus.

As for rules riders need to follow, think of it like bicycling: no riding on sidewalks and always follow traffic laws.

Josh Farkas, operations manager for Spin, said the company has 1,000 of its scooters in Milwaukee.

"These have little cameras right down here, and that’s able to see in real-time, what is happening on the street," Farkas said. "It can detect whether or not it’s on the sidewalk. It can detect whether or not it’s in the bike lane and crosswalk."

The scooters are only able to 15 mph and Spin recommends riders wear a helmet.

In 2019, the last time scooters zipped and zoomed around the city, the Department of Public Works conducted a dockless scooter pilot study. It found scooters were pretty popular but came with some concerns.

Camera attached to Spin electric scooter

"The big issue was sidewalk riding and the storage of the scooters," Alderman Robert Bauman said.

Bauman said the 2021 pilot program means scooters placed throughout the city, not just downtown, and companies like Spin have to make sure riders stay off the sidewalk.

"If 10% of total scooter usage involves sidewalk riding, under the pilot program, we have the right to disqualify the scooter company," said Bauman.

That applies to zone one which includes the downtown area, according to Bauman.

"In the other five zones of the city, if there’s greater than 10% sidewalk riding, then there has to be a mitigation plan being put in place as to how they intend to address that."

Josh Farkas rides a Spin electric scooter in Milwaukee

In an effort to prevent sidewalk riding and bad parking, Farkas offers a solution.

"If you are where you’re not supposed to be, that annoying sound is going to inform everyone that you’re coming up on them," Farkas said.

The pilot program began June 1 and runs through Nov. 15.

To use Spin scooters, riders will need to download the app. It costs $1 to unlock the scooter, plus 25 cents per minute.

