Milwaukee egg hunt for blind, visually impaired kids 'really special'

The Brief Vision Forward hosted a unique egg hunt for blind and visually impaired kids. The event featured beeping eggs, which allowed kids to listen for and find eggs.



Children from southeast Wisconsin who are blind or visually impaired had a chance to experience a spring tradition on Saturday. Vision Forward Association hosted a unique egg hunt as part of its Spring Festival.

What they're saying:

The event featured beeping eggs, which allowed the kids to listen for and find the eggs to collect them. Kids ages 10 and under who have vision loss, along with their families, were welcome to participate.

"This egg hunt is really special," said Colleen Kickbush, Vision Forward's director of children's services. "It allows our children to be just like every other child."

Other activities at Vision Forward's Spring Festival included tactile crafts, music and hands-on learning from the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

Accoridng to Vision Forward, 80% of a child's learning in their first three years of life comes from visual experiences.