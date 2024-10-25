Milwaukee early morning house fire, no injuries; Red Cross assisting

The Brief MFD responded to a house fire near 33rd and State early Friday morning, Oct. 25. Crews found a fire in the attic of the home and got it under control. No injuries were reported.



Firefighters responded to a house fire in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Oct. 25.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home near 33rd and State at 2:37 a.m. for a report of smoke in the attic.

Upon arrival, crews found fire in the attic of the 2.5-story home.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crews working to extinguish the fire.

Crews got the fire under control by 3:08 a.m.

Everyone got out of the home before firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help five adults.

Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee Fire Investigative Unit were contacted to figure out the cause of the fire.