Milwaukee drive-thru job fairs July 14

The City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development will be holding north side and south side drive-thru job fairs on Thursday, July 14.

The drive-thru job fairs will focus on neighborhoods within the 9th, 12th and 15th Aldermanic Districts, all of which have been hit hard by COVID-19, according to a press release.

From noon to 4 p.m. people can attend the drive-thru job fairs at three locations:

Employ Milwaukee

Parking lot

2342 N. 27th Street

Ross Innovative Employee Solutions

Parking lot

7800 W. Brown Deer Road

Basilica of St. Josaphat

Parking lot

2333 S. 6th Street

All attendees will receive a no-contact bag packed with information on employment assistance programs and employers hiring right now, and the events will feature 60 + employers from manufacturing, office, healthcare, retail, transportation/logistics and much more.