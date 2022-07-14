Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee drive-thru job fairs July 14

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development will be holding north side and south side drive-thru job fairs on Thursday, July 14.

The drive-thru job fairs will focus on neighborhoods within the 9th, 12th and 15th Aldermanic Districts, all of which have been hit hard by COVID-19, according to a press release. 

From noon to 4 p.m. people can attend the drive-thru job fairs at three locations: 

Employ Milwaukee

  • Parking lot
  • 2342 N. 27th Street

Ross Innovative Employee Solutions

  • Parking lot
  • 7800 W. Brown Deer Road

Basilica of St. Josaphat

  • Parking lot
  • 2333 S. 6th Street

All attendees will receive a no-contact bag packed with information on employment assistance programs and employers hiring right now, and the events will feature 60 + employers from manufacturing, office, healthcare, retail, transportation/logistics and much more. 