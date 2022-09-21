Milwaukee drive-thru job fairs, 3 locations Thursday

article

Milwaukee's Office of Workforce Development will be holding Northside and Southside Drive-Thru Job Fairs on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The events are intended to "job and skill seekers" looking for immediate employment opportunities, the city said.

The job fairs are supported by Common Council members Milele Coggs (6th District), Nikiya Dodd (5th District), and JoCasta Zamarippa (8th District), as a way to bring immediate job opportunities to residents. The events will focus on neighborhoods within the 2nd, 5th, 6th, and 8th Aldermanic Districts, all of which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All job fair attendees will receive a no-contact bag packed with information on employment assistance programs and employers hiring right now. The events will feature 60-plus employers from manufacturing, office, health care, retail, transportation/logistics and other industries.

The events will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday at: