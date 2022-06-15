Milwaukee drainage tunnel search; men still missing

The search continues Wednesday, June 15 for two men who were swept away in a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening, June 13.

A 10-year-old boy was found dead during a search of Milwaukee's drainage tunnels on the city's south side Tuesday, June 14, less than 24 hours after he went missing. Family identified the boy as Mohammad Arman.

First responders were out all day Tuesday searching for the boy and the two men who went in after him.

Hamilah Hassan said her uncle, Zakaria Gonumeah, jumped into a drainage ditch to save Arman and the boy's father, Rashidullah. The men have not been found.

At 27th and Loomis, crews searched three 900-foot tunnels. Near 31st and Kinnickinnic, they walked through the water. The boy's body was ultimately found near 16th and Cleveland.

Officials said someone near the river spotted the boy's body and called police. He would have turned 11 years old on July 4.