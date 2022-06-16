Milwaukee drainage tunnel search continues; men still missing

article

Thursday, June 16 marks day four in the search for two men who were swept away in a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening, June 13.

The missing men dove into a drainage ditch trying to save a 10-year-old boy Monday night. The boy, Mohammad Arman, was found dead Tuesday.

Firefighters Wednesday continued to scan the route from 31st and Kinnickinnic all the way to Lake Michigan. Milwaukee's fire chief said his team traveled the route four times Wednesday – walking and using boats, drones and sonar technology. Each time, he said perceptions changed due to water levels.

"We are doing everything we can, using every resource available to us," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.