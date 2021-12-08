Milwaukee snowplow driver pay increased; 50+ positions open

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said there are at least 50 open positions for snowplow drivers, and one way to fill them is to increase pay.

The pay for qualified drivers got a dump of about $2, now at $22.79. Mayor Tom Barrett said drivers are being recruited, and some are being interviewed this week and next week.

The mayor on Wednesday, Dec. 8 also discussed how winters can be costly for the city of Milwaukee.

"Every time it snows it costs us a little over $100,000 per inch. Right now for example, a general city ice control which is a citywide salting, just a salting, with more than 100 vehicles runs at a minimum of $220,000 each," Barrett said.

The DPW said it has roughly 55 tons of salt on hand for this winter season.

