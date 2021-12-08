Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee snowplow driver pay increased; 50+ positions open

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee announces preparations for winter season

Mayor Tom Barrett, the Department of Public Works, and Port Milwaukee will highlight the City of Milwaukee’s Snow and Ice Control preparations.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said there are at least 50 open positions for snowplow drivers, and one way to fill them is to increase pay.

The pay for qualified drivers got a dump of about $2, now at $22.79. Mayor Tom Barrett said drivers are being recruited, and some are being interviewed this week and next week. 

The mayor on Wednesday, Dec. 8 also discussed how winters can be costly for the city of Milwaukee.

"Every time it snows it costs us a little over $100,000 per inch. Right now for example, a general city ice control which is a citywide salting, just a salting, with more than 100 vehicles runs at a minimum of $220,000 each," Barrett said.

The DPW said it has roughly 55 tons of salt on hand for this winter season.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Snowy owl rescued from Milwaukee recycling plant, recovering
article

Snowy owl rescued from Milwaukee recycling plant, recovering

A snowy owl found covered in diesel at a Milwaukee recycling center is now recovering, the Wisconsin Humane Society announced Tuesday, Dec. 7.