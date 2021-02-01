Milwaukee DPW: Standard overnight parking regulations in effect Monday night

article

Standard overnight parking regulations are in effect for Monday, February 1. While the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works is continuing its snow and ice cleanup operations, the Snow Emergency parking regulation is paused for the evening of Monday, Feb. 1.

If your block is designated for two-sided overnight parking, drivers may resume parking on both sides of the street tonight, February 1. Posted street signs take precedence. Please read the street signs BEFORE YOU PARK.

Please remember that a valid overnight parking permit is required for any vehicle to park overnight on a City street.

Residents must still follow winter parking rules that include:

There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Posted regulations stating "No Parking Dec. 1 to March 1.

Monday evening to Tuesday morning (Snow Emergency suspended)

Standard overnight parking regulations will resume the overnight of Monday evening to Tuesday morning. There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning (Snow Emergency in effect)

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the EVEN numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening through 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

