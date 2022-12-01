Milwaukee DPW staff shortage causes delays and service changes

Wisconsin's winter is upon us, and the real question is whether the Milwaukee Department of Public Works has enough staff to handle the snow this winter.

"DPW is a part of the community at large so what's affecting the rest of the world is also affecting us," said Brian DeNeve, Milwaukee Department of Public Works spokesperson.

With only 75% of its employees on board, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works is trying to devise a plan for the winter.

"Our staffing challenges and staffing levels have definitely changed our service and the way we approach that service level," said Director of Operations Danielle Rodriguez of the Department of Public Works.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works approached the Common Council on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to let them know some changes are inevitable.

"It's possible there will be some delays and some service changes. In an effort to reach the residential streets in a timely manner, we will have to adjust the service level that are on the mains," said Rodriguez.

There is currently a limited number of people licensed to drive the plows, and the department's solution is to recruit from other services in order to get the job done.

"Potentially the garbage or recycling for that day may be late in getting picked up. It might take a day to catch up there. Some of our city laborers assist in snow and ice control and those are some of the people who do pothole filling for example," said DeNeve.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is asking people to stay patient when the snow finally comes.

"There's a lot of hardworking people that are dedicated to doing a good job, but we do our best to work with the resources at hand," said DeNeve.

If you are interested in plowing for the Milwaukee Public Works Department, you can apply on the Milwaukee Department of Public Works website.