Milwaukee DPW worker shortage persists, winter operations start

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works had salt and brine trucks out for hours Tuesday, Dec. 28 – treating the roads for snow and the potential for freezing rain.

The DPW is currently dealing with a shortage of roughly 57 workers, which meant other city employees – like sanitation or forestry workers – are picking up the slack.

"There are times they incur overtime. These operations are outside the realm of their typical duties," said Danielle Rodriguez, DPW director of operations. "Those team members have a day job to do, and if we have snow and ice during the day they have to pivot over to snow and ice."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The city said the DPW lost five or six employees because of its COVID-19 vaccination mandate.