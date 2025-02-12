Milwaukee DPW snow removal, ice control operations Wednesday

The Brief The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said it will be working extra hours as crews tackle Wednesday's snowfall. Crews will address the city’s main streets first and move onto the residential streets next. As all operators will be working an extended overnight shift, there will be no garbage or recycling service on Wednesday.



The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said it will be working extra hours as crews tackle Wednesday's snowfall.

Snow, ice control operations

Timeline:

Salt trucks pre-treated the residential streets early Wednesday morning. The DPW said, once the snow begins, salt trucks, with front plow blades mounted, will address the city’s main streets first and move onto the residential streets next.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Based on the accumulation totals predicted, the DPW is planning to have garbage trucks assist with the residential street plowing effort starting late Wednesday afternoon, working an extended overnight shift, potentially up to 16 hours.

The DPW said it could take 18-24 hours after the snow has stopped falling to plow all the streets. If the snowfall is heavy, crews may do only one pass the first time through the residential streets to provide immediate vehicular access. Plows would then return to plow to the curb.

Related article

As of 4:30 p.m., the Milwaukee DPW said it had roughly 100 drivers out with an additional 70 garbage trucks assisting with residential street plowing efforts.

Garbage collection, parking changes

Local perspective:

As all operators will be working an extended overnight shift, there will be no garbage or recycling service on Wednesday and suspension of service is expected on Thursday. Residents should set out their cart on their scheduled collection day and return to the storage area when collected. Changes and updates will be posted online.

To ensure service, clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts – clearing a path for the cart to be rolled.

Normal scheduled collection days can be found on the city's website.

Snow continues into the night

Nonstop snow means an even busier day for crews working to clear the roadways.

The DPW said the big issue is that the snow has not stopped coming down which means a driver can clear a road, and just like that, it can quickly be covered again.

What they're saying:

Mike Mack knows Milwaukee roads. He’s spent 34 years as a snowplow driver. Wednesday, he came out of retirement to help around 100 other DPW snowplow drivers fight Wednesday's winter storm.

"It's a never ending battle, this kind of storm just never stops," Mack said. "If everybody could stay home tonight, cool. Let us do our job."

The city says 70 additional garbage trucks are also assisting.

Alderman Peter Burgelis, who was critical of snow removal services in December, rode along with Mack for a firsthand experience.

"We have seen a lot of people blowing snow back into the street from their driveways that makes plow drivers' jobs even more difficult," he said. "We've seen a lot of cars parked where they shouldn't be parked."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Ways you can help

What you can do:

The Milwaukee DPW asks everyone to do the following amid Wednesday's snowy conditions:

Please be patient and understanding, snow and ice operations take time, all streets will be cleared. It can take 24-48 hours to plow every street during larger snow events such as the one predicted currently.

Drive carefully and plan your route to stay on main transportation routes as much as possible during snow and ice events.

Only travel if absolutely necessary.

Adjust driving for conditions by slowing down and providing more space for braking.

Give salt and plow trucks space and stay back from the trucks salting or brining streets to ensure the product hits the streets instead of your car.

Park legally and follow alternate side parking rules. DPW does a better job when parking rules are followed. Parking farther away from driveways, alleys and intersections allows our equipment to get through.

Do not shovel, blow or plow snow back into the streets – this is considered litter and you may be subject to a citation.

Shovel your sidewalk and corners within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling, assist neighbors who need help.

Clear the fire hydrant near your property of snow and ice.

Clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts.