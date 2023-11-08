Milwaukee DPW road salt reduction; what drivers should know

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works plans to use less salt when snow comes this season.

Supporters of the decision said it’s better for the roads, environment and the water you drink. But, what will it keep travelers safe?

"This is a huge environmental issue, yet I don’t know what the alternative is, because if you quit putting down salt, there’s going to be a revolution," said Ald. Robert Bauman.

The city's average salt use has been going down. This year, the city wants to get you ready for that – and maybe a little more snow on the streets.

"We’ve already made and implemented some of these changes. And there’s been very little notice to it, and that’s because we’re very strategic, small, incremental changes towards something better," said Danielle Rodriguez with DPW's operations division.

Milwaukee DPW salt truck

Instead of salt, the city said it is now relying more on plowing.

"Correct me if I'm wrong, but our plowing protocol is we don’t even use plows up to 4 inches, we rely on salt to clear the snow," Bauman said.

That's changing. And before the storm, the city is spraying brine. DPW said it started experimenting with brine, which has less sodium, in the mid-2000s. Its use became more regular in 2017.

"Brine, because the sodium and the chloride have broken apart, they are already available to start melting immediately," said Allison Madison with Wisconsin Salt Wise. "When you pre-wet salt, you don’t get that bounce and scatter. You guys have probably gone behind salt trucks before, and you see the salt, and it’s bouncing out of the lane."

Madison said more than 30% of salt can be lost outside the lanes of traffic.

"It corrodes metal, damages concrete, so if you look at the all the damage that salt does to vegetation, infrastructure, repairing roads and bridges more frequently, for every dollar we spend on salt, you guys are spending $10 to repair the damage salt does," she said. "It prematurely ages your bridges and your roads and vehicles."

Besides brine, the city is taking other steps to lower salt use. That includes training city plow drivers and calibrating machines to make sure they aren’t over applying. The city is also planning to share the message to cut down on salt.

"It’s really about bringing awareness to them," Rodriguez said. "It’s not going to be completely bare pavement, and there’s nothing that’s changing this year as opposed to last year. We’re still using a ton of smart salting principles."

Milwaukee is hitting the airwaves with public service announcements paid for using a $30,000 Department of Natural Resources grant.